South Jersey man charged in November 2021 fatal crash of Lower Merion High School principal sentenced

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- It was a heart-wrenching day for the family of a Lower Merion High School principal who was killed when a car crashed into his SUV in November 2021. His wife spoke Thursday at the sentencing hearing of the driver of the other vehicle.

Kristi Hughes's emotional testimony detailed the family's sorrow.

"I was able to make it to my husband's side from Pennsylvania before I lost him forever," she said.

Hughes explains in court the blurry moments of a November morning in 2021 after a driver had sped through a stop sign in Winslow Township, slamming into her husband Sean's SUV. Their young son was also riding in the car.

Sean only had a short time to live. Her son was conscious and in the care of a stranger she'd later call a guardian angel.

She remembers that first phone call.

"Is this a sick joke, she must have the wrong number," she said.

The sentencing hearing in a Camden County courtroom caps 19 months of agony for the family of Sean Hughes. He was an admired and respected career educator and principal of Lower Merion High School.

Dr. Wagner Marseille, a former colleague of Sean Hughes, spoke through tears.

"I will always remember my friend Sean," Marseille said.

Police accuse Azuka Ossai of speeding through that stop sign and colliding with Sean Hughes. His attorney and prosecutors struck a deal on a lesser charge in the indictment that spared the man any jail time.

Before his sentencing of 90 days house arrest and five years probation, Ossai sobbed and offered an apology.

Hughes's family and two sons were in court. His daughter was too distraught to be here.

The dad was known at Lower Merion for his character counts optimism and kindness forward presence.

His wife closed with words that stung.

"You took a life with limitless potential and value," she said. "The world was a better place with Sean Hughes in it. All men are not created equal. You carelessly took a life that far exceeds your worth."