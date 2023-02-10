AZ to Eagles fans: Please don't climb poles after Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If all goes well on Sunday, Eagles fans will be flooding the streets here in Philadelphia and in Arizona. But, like the rest of the country, there's been some concern about Birds fans, specifically those who will bring a little Broad Street energy out West.

Our out West hosts are sending a warning out to all Eagles fans ahead of the big game.

Brittany Hoffman from Valley Metro in Phoenix is warning Birds fans that their Broad Street tendencies won't fly in Phoenix.

"We want to make sure that they don't climb those poles because as soon as you touch those catenary wires, ZAP! You are gonna get electrocuted," Hoffman said. "It's not going to be pretty. We want to make sure all our visitors are staying safe and not climbing on the light rail stations."

CBS News Philadelphia Jim Donovan has been getting some major feedback on his Facebook about this warning. So in typical Jim fashion, he's compiled a list of his favorite reactions to Valley Metro's warning to Philly fans.

