Unexpected friendship blooms as Philadelphia families "Tree-Cycle" Christmas trees with help from goats

For many, taking down the Christmas tree is an unenjoyable chore. But families at Awbury Arboretum in Germantown turned the task into a fun-filled day, complete with goats, s'mores and an unexpected friendship.

Kyoshi the goat became the star of the day, especially for young Julian Dever, who decided to rename him "Peanut." According to Julian's father, John Dever, the new nickname holds special meaning.

"He has a stuffed animal named Peanut. He sleeps with it every night," John Dever said.

Kyoshi, or rather, "Peanut," didn't seem to mind. He and his fellow goats from the Philly Goat Project were happily munching on the fresh Christmas trees brought by families participating in the annual "Tree-Cycle" program.

"It's better than throwing it out in the dumpster, I guess!" John Dever said.

The event, now in its seventh year, doubles as a fundraiser for the Philly Goat Project, which runs wellness and education programs involving goats year-round. Families were encouraged to drop off their trees in exchange for a suggested $20 donation.

"We call this our festival of sustainability," said Leslie Jackson, operations director at the Philly Goat Project. "You drop your tree off, and a goat will eat it. And even if we don't have a goat eating your tree, we'll chip it, and it will go on city parks."

After dropping off their trees, attendees enjoyed time with the goats, roasted s'mores and took part in games.

"We want communities to come together," Jackson said. "And if you look at this event, Tree-Cycle, it's all about bringing communities together."

For the Dever family, this marks their second year participating.

"We love seeing the goats — the kids love it," John Dever said. "It's a good way to get out on a very cold January afternoon."

As the event wrapped up, Julian bid a heartfelt goodbye to his new friend.

"Bye Peanut, good boy," he said, hugging the goat.

Julian is already looking forward to next year's event, where he plans to bring another tree — and reunite with Peanut.