Man who attended high school in Philadelphia drafted to reserves in Israel-Hamas war

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Members of the Jewish community in Northeast Philadelphia came together for a vigil on Thursday in support of those facing war in the Middle East.

The community is leaning on one another praying for peace. Their message to those in Israel: you are not alone.

Inside the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim in the Northeast, those united in faith came together as war in the Middle East continues.

"We get solace from being together, praying together," Fran Gabriel, president of Congregations of Shaarae Shamayim, said.

Jacque Laurie's 28-year-old nephew, Avie, who was born and raised in Philadelphia and attended high school in the Delaware Valley, now lives in Israel.

"On Sunday, he got a call at 4:30 a.m. that he was being called up," Laurie said.

"Today, I am supposed to be starting my orientation of my master's degree for human-computer direction but as you can tell I'm currently sitting inside a vehicle and it doesn't look like it is going to be happening," Avie Laurie said.

Avie Laurie was drafted for reserve duty. He recorded a video from an undisclosed location to share with the congregation. He talked about the moments he realized his country was at war.

"I couldn't fathom at that moment that the number of Israelis killed would be over 1,000 that we would hear about over 40 babies that have been beheaded and slaughtered just families their houses burned and shot as they run out," Avie Laurie said.

He also said the uncertainty of what lies ahead is difficult.

"I don't have a family, I don't have kids in Israel but the guy sleeping next to me has four kids and each night they ask him, 'When are you coming home?' And his response has to be: 'I don't know,'" Avie Laurie said.

His message to all those around the world praying in support of the people of Israel: it matters.

"I know some people feel like they are useless or they can't really help you are helping," Avie Laurie said. "The messages, the support, everything."

As he urges hope in the midst of great hardship.