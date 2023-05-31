Small plane crashes on Pa. Turnpike near Harrisburg; 2 injured

Small plane crashes on highway near Harrisburg

Small plane crashes on highway near Harrisburg

Small plane crashes on highway near Harrisburg

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A small plane crashed onto the Pennsylvania turnpike near Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon.

A Cessna 180, an aviation plane, hit a maintenance bucket truck on an off-ramp at the Harrisburg West Interchange at exit 242 in Fairview Township.

There were two people on the plane.

One person was flown to the hospital, the other was treated on the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The FAA is currently at the scene.

All ramps at the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Harrisburg West Interchange are currently closed.