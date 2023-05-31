Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane crashes on Pa. Turnpike near Harrisburg; 2 injured

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Small plane crashes on highway near Harrisburg
Small plane crashes on highway near Harrisburg 00:16

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A small plane crashed onto the Pennsylvania turnpike near Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon.

A Cessna 180, an aviation plane, hit a maintenance bucket truck on an off-ramp at the Harrisburg West Interchange at exit 242 in Fairview Township. 

There were two people on the plane. 

One person was flown to the hospital, the other was treated on the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The FAA is currently at the scene. 

All ramps at the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Harrisburg West Interchange are currently closed.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.