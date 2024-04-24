Drexel University program helps Philadelphia students with autism find jobs after graduation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People with autism sometimes face barriers to employment. But a program at Drexel University is helping people with autism find full-time jobs.

Project Career Launch provides paid internships to public high school students with autism in Philadelphia to teach them the skills they need to excel in the workforce.

Since the program was created in 2019, about 100 people have gone on to find a job after graduating high school, including Charlie Whitaker. The 20-year-old, who graduated from Roxborough High School, is a general cleaner at Philadelphia Military Academy.

"It's a pretty good experience," Whitaker said. "I'm really grateful for this opportunity."

Whitaker's commute to work involves riding a SEPTA bus and train. Using public transportation is one of the skills he learned through Project Career Launch.

Whitaker completed his internship at Broad Street Ministry, a nonprofit that offers social services to people experiencing homelessness. He learned organizational skills and time management. He said the internship improved his self-confidence and paved the way for the job he has now.

Research shows people with autism often struggle to find jobs. According to Drexel University, 42% of people with autism never had a paying job in their early 20s.

"Some of the barriers that adults with autism may face when entering the workforce is some misunderstanding around the needs around accommodations," said Jackie Abrams, who oversees Project Career Launch. She is the associate director of transition pathways at the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute.

Whitaker said he is grateful for the program and finds his job rewarding.

"I very much enjoy it," Whitaker said.