Austin Davis sworn in as first Black Pa. lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Former Pennsylvania State Representative Austin Davis was sworn in as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor early Tuesday afternoon. Davis' election to the righthand of the governor marks a significant benchmark in political history. He is now Pennsylvania's first Black lieutenant governor.

"Today we are sending a message to the next generation of leaders - young people across our state, and especially Black and Brown young people - that Pennsylvania has and will always be a place where all are welcomed and where everyone has the opportunity to succeed," said Davis, in his inaugural remarks.

At age 33, Davis is also now the youngest lieutenant governor in the U.S. A gun safety advocate early on in his neighborhood of McKeesport. He went on to create a youth advisory council to combat the gun violence epidemic and create opportunities for civic success among young people. His early advocacy and passion for the people led him to work for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

"I say to all the young people watching right now, who are worried and unsure about their future - that the American Dream is alive and well in Pennsylvania. That no matter how you grew up, no matter where you come from, or what you look like - this Commonwealth will always be a place where you can create your own destiny."

Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor must be able to fulfill the duties of the governor if he or she is incapacitated for health reasons or resigns from office. Davis will also chair the Board of Pardons, serve as a member of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council, a member of the Military Base Community Enhancement Commission, and a chair of the Local Government Advisory Committee.