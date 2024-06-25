Vandals damage American flags in Audubon, New Jersey, a community known for its patriotism

AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — Audubon, New Jersey, often hailed as one of the most patriotic small towns in America, was recently shaken by an act of vandalism targeting American flags.

Residents of the town, where the star-spangled banner proudly waves from street poles and decorates front yards, were dismayed when multiple flags were vandalized late Monday night. News of the incident quickly spread throughout the borough, sparking concern among neighbors.

"Not patriotic at all and just against the American way," said Joe Miller, president-elect of the Audubon Rotary Club.

Dr. Patrick Brown, an Audubon resident, speculated that the perpetrators were likely youths who didn't grasp the gravity of their actions.

"There's never drama here," he said. "To desecrate a flag … I think it was probably some teenagers or mischievous kids."

Authorities from the Audubon Police Department are investigating the incidents involving flags that were uprooted, broken and even burned at the corner of East Lake Drive and Kings Highway.

These flags were part of a larger community effort led by the Audubon Rotary Club. Every year, from Memorial Day to the Fourth of July, club members organize the display of 100 flags to honor local heroes, including veterans and first responders. Each flag is sponsored by a community member who contributes a $50 donation.

"It's personal to me because it's a clear sign of disrespect to those heroes," Hunter Taylor said.

For residents like Steve Rossi, finding the flag dedicated to his late father, a WWII veteran, untouched was a relief.

"We lost my father in March this year, that's why this year we put a flag up to honor him," Rossi said.

While the police have not yet determined a motive for the vandalism, Miller suggested that it might reflect the heightened political tensions in the country.

"The political climate we're in is so divisive right now … you can almost see that this is somewhat due to that," he said. "But in the end ... it's not even a political stance. It's just violence and hate."