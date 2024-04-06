Suspect in attempted sexual assault at North Philadelphia recreation center arrested, identified: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- A 32-year-old man accused of attempting to sexually assault a juvenile at the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center in North Philadelphia was arrested overnight, Philadelphia police said.

Police identified the man involved in the March 28 attempted sexual assault as Darren Boyer, 32.

Philadelphia police asked for the public's help with identifying Boyer on Thursday describing him as a man in his mid-30s, about 5-foot-10, thin, having facial hair and wearing all black with the exception of a gold watch and colored sneakers.

Police allege that Boyer attempted to sexually assault a juvenile at around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the North Philadelphia recreation center.

Detectives said the juvenile first encountered Boyer inside the Red Fox corner store on West Lehigh Ave.