Attempted murder inmate escaped from NJDOC while working in Mount Laurel Twp.

MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- An inmate escaped custody from the New Jersey Department of Corrections while he was assigned to a work detail in Mount Laurel Township, according to police.

Police said the inmate, identified as Edward Berbon was assigned to a halfway house at the time of the escape.

Berbon has been in custody for attempted murder since 2005 and was scheduled for release Feb. 12, 2024.

He is described as approximately six feet tall and 250 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown/gray hair, police said.

Mount Laurel Police Department is asking the public to contact NJDOC Special Investigation Unit - Fugitive Unit at 1-800-523-3829 if you have any information regarding the escape.

They add that you should call 9-1-1 if you see Berbon in person.