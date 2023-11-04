One person dead after attempted armed robbery at Frankford pizza shop: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person died after an attempted armed robbery at a pizza shop in Frankford Saturday night.

Police said around 8 p.m., two males with guns went into George's Pizza near 5300 Oxford Avenue with the intent to rob the restaurant.

They said shots were fired and one person was pronounced dead at the scene right before 8:30 p.m. after being shot multiple times through his upper body and his head.

CBS News Philadelphia

The second person left the scene on foot.

Police said no other injuries were reported, nothing was taken, and two guns were recovered.