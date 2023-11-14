Watch CBS News
Local News

ATM stolen from outside Chubby's Steaks in Philadelphia, police say

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATM stolen from outside Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough, police say
ATM stolen from outside Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough, police say 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM was stolen from outside a cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened at Chubby's Steaks on Henry Avenue in the city's Roxborough neighborhood.

Police claim several men stole the ATM from outside the restaurant around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and hauled it away in a U-Haul truck.

Police found the U-Haul about seven miles away with the ATM still inside.

There's no word if any of the money inside the ATM was stolen.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 6:37 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.