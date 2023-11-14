ATM stolen from outside Chubby's Steaks in Philadelphia, police say

ATM stolen from outside Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough, police say

ATM stolen from outside Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough, police say

ATM stolen from outside Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM was stolen from outside a cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened at Chubby's Steaks on Henry Avenue in the city's Roxborough neighborhood.

Police claim several men stole the ATM from outside the restaurant around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and hauled it away in a U-Haul truck.

Police found the U-Haul about seven miles away with the ATM still inside.

There's no word if any of the money inside the ATM was stolen.