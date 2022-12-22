ATM explodes at Wells Fargo bank branch in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM was left mangled Thursday after police say two men set off an explosive device.

Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine in a quiet parking lot outside the Wells Fargo bank branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

Someone may have tried to pry open the machine before detonating the explosive just after 4 a.m. Police said no money was taken from the machine.

The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and employees from security firm GARDA were at the scene.

The ATM has been targeted before, a neighborhood resident said.

"I heard a big boom," said Gregory Tucker, who lives nearby and at first thought the noise was coming from a car.

The last incident at this ATM was about 6 months ago, he said.

"There was money out here," Tucker added. "I was hoping there was some money out here today, I just happened to ride by."

CBS Philadelphia is waiting on officials to give word on what exactly happened and if any suspects are in custody.

There are cameras surrounding the bank that will most likely be helpful in this investigation.

Bank employees were seen going inside the building, but it's unclear if the branch will be open to the public Thursday.

