Opposition grows in Atlantic City over possible expansion of area businesses can sell recreational marijuana

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Opposition is growing in one Atlantic City neighborhood over possibly expanding the area where recreational marijuana businesses can open.

"We feel that people are going to come here, get high, and go by the kids, it's just a bad location," said Connie Hackney, as he pointed to the different areas children and families gather at in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.

Hackney said a plan to turn an empty building at Albany and Filbert avenues into a recreational marijuana dispensary is not sitting well with many neighbors.

"There's a lot of kids here, there's a high school right down the road and a recreation field and ice-skating rink across the street," Hackney said.

"I don't think any parent would want their kids to come out and see cannabis right there, that is a family-oriented district in town," John Exadaktilos said.

Eighteen months ago, Atlantic City established a Green Zone in the business and tourism districts on Atlantic and Pacific avenues, which allowed recreational marijuana businesses to open there.

This month, city council members opened the door to expand that zone into Chelsea Heights, which would allow a dispensary in the neighborhood. The city said it's all about opportunity.

"This basically gives people an additional opportunity to do business with the city of Atlantic City," said Andrew Kramer, who is a spokesperson for Atlantic City.

But many families living in Chelsea Heights said it's the wrong kind of business, so they started a petition opposing the expansion of the Green Zone.

"For 1,100 people to come out that quick in 10 days, to gather those signatures, that's a strong no. Keep it where it's at and leave it the way it is," Exadaktilos said.

Right now, there are five dispensaries open in the Green Zone. City Councilman-at-large George Tibbitt said he welcomes new business, but not a dispensary in a neighborhood.

"I'm not against recreational marijuana, I don't want it in the faces of kids. We have kids all over this neighborhood," Tibbitt said.

Kramer said the city hears the opposition and is taking that into consideration.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will have to vote on this, and if they approve, it will go back in front of city council. A timeline is unclear.