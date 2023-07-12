2 Atlantic City firehouses shut down after lead dust discovery

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two Atlantic City firehouses remain shut down after lead dust was found inside the buildings.

Atlantic City said during renovations at Fire Station #6 last Friday, a firefighter discovered lead dust inside the station, and then on Saturday, workers found lead dust inside Station #3.

Chief Scott Evans said firefighters at both stations were temporarily moved to different firehouses.

He said response times should only be impacted by a few seconds depending on the location.

"Our firefighters are all still working," Chief Evans said. "We're all on duty, and we're here to help you, and we'll be there."

He said they're looking to place temporary housing for the firefighters at each station, so they can still be in their designated neighborhoods in case of an emergency.

He said contractors have been selected and funding has been secured to get rid of the lead dust.

"The community should know that we're going to get that firehouse open back up as quick as possible," Chief Evans said. "Currently, the level of service is still being provided."

Bob Keane lives near Fire Station #6 and said firefighters already face enough dangers.

"I'm glad they found it because I know a few of the firemen here, and I wouldn't want to see them get sick or any kind of lung disease or cancer," Keane said.

Medical evaluations begin this week for all firefighters potentially exposed to the lead dust.