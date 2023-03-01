Watch CBS News
Atlantic City could get New Jersey's first marijuana lounge

By Brandon Goldner

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City could be getting one of New Jersey's first marijuana lounges.

During a February meeting, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the site plan for a 10,000 square foot lounge called "High Rollers Dispensary." 

Unlike current dispensaries, this concept will allow people to buy marijuana and then sit and smoke it in the facility. 

It'll be located in the historic Claridge Hotel, which, some Atlantic City residents noted, was built during Prohibition in the late-1920's. 

"Now, things weren't even crazier, the rampant consumption of cannabis," Jeffrey Korsak said. "It's the strangest thing you could ever imagine. It being so illegal, you getting jailed for it, and now you're walking the streets and doing it." 

The lounge could open as early as this summer. 

March 1, 2023

