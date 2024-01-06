Atlantic City issues boil water advisory

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Officials in Atlantic City have issued a boil water advisory after detecting an issue with water processing that's making drinking water cloudy.

The advisory went into effect on Friday, Jan. 5 and is expected to last for at least two more days.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute and let it cool before drinking, or use bottled water.

Bottled water should also be used for making ice, brushing your teeth, washing dishes and food prep until the advisory is lifted.

The city explained during a press conference Friday night that sludge is responsible for causing issues at the water treatment plant, where samples detected higher levels of turbidity, or cloudiness. The elevated levels can interfere with disinfection, and could indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms, according to the Atlantic City Municipal Authority.

Symptoms associated with bacteria, viruses and parasites that could be present in the water include nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches. However, the city noted that these symptoms are not only caused by organisms in drinking water and can be associated with other health issues. Anyone experiencing these symptoms or with an increased health risk should contact their doctor.

The city is working to flush the water system and sampling the water in the process. When turbidity levels return to "appropriate levels," officials say residents can stop boiling their water before use.