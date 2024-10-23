Atlantic City officials vow to fix problems at public housing complex after years of complaints

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — For years, residents at Atlantic City's oldest public housing complex have complained of bug infestations and a lack of heat and hot water.

At a news conference Wednesday in City Council Chambers, city officials and the Atlantic City Housing Authority detailed an action plan to address the ongoing issues at Stanley Holmes Village.

"This is unnecessary. It is uncalled for," said Ravina Scott, a tenant at the complex.

Scott, who was called to the microphone by the ACHA, told the crowd she still does not have heat or hot water in her apartment.

"This did not just get here in the last year or two. This [has] been an ongoing thing down through the years," Scott said.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority vowed to provide more dependable utilities ahead of the winter months. Officials say the issues stem from failing infrastructure and inadequate federal funding to make repairs.

"They deserve better. That's what we have to do," said Tom Sahlin, executive director of the ACHA.

Two years ago, CBS News Philadelphia reported on what Mayor Marty Small called "horrendous conditions." Inspections revealed heat and hot water issues and infestations of mice, bedbugs and roaches.

The Housing Authority has invested $3.5 million toward heating and gas improvements at Stanley Holmes Village.

"What we've done is add temporary boilers to Stanley and we are getting rid of those 1960 boilers," said Mike Brown, project manager.

Officials say residents in 72 units at Village 3, one section of the complex, voluntarily transferred to other buildings with better living conditions. Officials said additional transfers will be done in phases over the next few years.

After years of issues, Scott and other residents who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia say they will believe it when they see it.

"We are now living in limbo. We don't know what tomorrow holds. We don't even know what the winter holds for us," Scott said.

The housing authority says the plan is to complete all heating system repairs by the end of November.

Officials also promised to inspect Scott's unit and visit anyone facing issues to determine why their heat and hot water are not working.