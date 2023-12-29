Watch CBS News
2 people, including an off-duty police officer, hospitalized after house fire in Atlantic City

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people were hospitalized after a house caught fire in Atlantic City Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said they received reports of residents trapped inside on North Pennsylvania Avenue.

The fire was contained to the top floor of the home.

An off-duty police officer, who sprung into action to help, was among those injured.

The extent of those injuries isn't known at this time but CBS Philadelphia is continuing to search for those answers.

The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.

