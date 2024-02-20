Atlantic City Electric will give over 1,000 free trees to South Jersey customers

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City Electric is giving out free trees to customers. The goal is to reduce cost, improve energy efficiency and further sustainability.

Officials said customers can choose between Baldcypress, River Birch, Eastern Redbud or Red Maple.

The trees are expected to be delivered by mail by the end of May and 1,200 trees will go to people throughout the agency's South Jersey service area.

Atlantic City Electric said trees given out through this program could reduce energy bills by 15 to 30% as they grow.

"The trees planted under this program enhance our communities while providing numerous energy-saving and environmental benefits to our customers," said Doug Mokoid, Atlantic City Electric region president. "In our 12th consecutive year of partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, we feel incredibly grateful for their collaboration to foster a program that aligns with our dedication to addressing environmental challenges faced by our community members. Together, we'll create a path toward a cleaner energy future for all."

The trees are on a first-come first-served basis.

Customers can reserve a tree while supplies last and Atlantic City Electric has a "know what's below" before planting.

According to the news release, "The trees distributed by Atlantic City Electric since beginning its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation are expected to absorb more than 229,757 pounds of air pollutants, save nearly 32.27 million kWh of energy and provide more than $12.6 million in combined energy and community benefits."