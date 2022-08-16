Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.

This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds.

"This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State -- we promise that this will be our best show to date."

The event draws more than half a million people every year.

If you can't go next Wednesday, the airshow's practice day is Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Here is the full schedule for next Wednesday's airshow:

11 AM: Airspace Closes for Airshow, TFR in Effect, Boats in Place

11:30 AM: US Army Golden Knights Flag Jump w/National Anthem

11:38 AM: US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

11:44 AM: NJ ANG 177th FW F-16 Flyby

11:45 AM: NJ ANG 108th WG KC-135 Flyby

11:47 AM: NBC 10 Helicopter Flybys

11:50 AM: NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & (2) F-16s)

11:52 AM: Chris Thomas SNJ-2 Aerobatics

12:03 PM: USN MH-53 Super Stallions Flyover

12:09 PM: USAF C-17A Globemaster III Demonstration

12:23 PM: Medical Helicopter Flybys

12:25 PM: NJ State Police Flybys

12:33 PM: 552nd ACW E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:35 PM: NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration

12:43 PM: 552nd ACW E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:45 PM: 1st HS, UH-1N Twin Huey (2-ship) Flyby

12:49 PM: FAA William J Hughes Aircraft Flybys (2-passes)

12:54 PM: Jim Beasley Jr./Ed Shipley Ti-6 (2-ship) Demo

1:06 PM: US Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demonstration

1:16 PM: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatics

1:34 PM: Full Throttle Formation Team

1:49 PM: Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration

2:09 PM: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration

2:19 PM: USN F/A-18 Super Hornet Demonstration

2:34 PM: USN Legacy Flight F/A-18 & FG-1D Corsair

2:49 PM: USAF Thunderbirds Enlistment Ceremony

3 PM: USAF Thunderbirds

5 PM: Airspace Re-opens; TFR Ends