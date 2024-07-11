Fire in Atlantic City burns small Hotel Cassino on Georgia Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Firefighters are on scene as a building in Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to burn Thursday morning.

Chopper 3 was caught flames showing from the roof and at least one upper floor of a four-story building listed as the Hotel Cassino.

The building is on Georgia Avenue off of Pacific Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Atlantic City Fire Department said the building was occupied at the time. The only reported injury so far is a firefighter who was being treated for heat exhaustion.

At least three fire hoses were seen spraying the flames.

The Atlantic City Police Department was called out to help evacuate the building and close the road to traffic.

The city says people impacted should reach out to Volunteers of America at 609-541-2806.

Please avoid the area of S. Georgia Avenue as crews are currently battling a fire. Volunteers of America Impact... Posted by City of Atlantic City - Government on Thursday, July 11, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.