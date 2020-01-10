Athletes With Special Olympics Pennsylvania Spend Special Day With Philadelphia Wings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some very special athletes got a chance to spread their wings at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Athletes from Special Olympics Pennsylvania played side-by-side with members of the Philadelphia Wings.
Wings players introduced the fundamentals of lacrosse to the athletes.
The athletes were also invited to attend Friday night's Wings' home opener against the Vancouver Warriors.
