At least four cars stolen from West Philadelphia parking garage: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At least four cars were stolen from a parking garage on the 2900 block of Arch Street, according to police.
Two of the cars that were stolen were Audis.
Police say two of the stolen cars were found unoccupied on the 800 block of Granite Street.
This story will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
