At least 20 rescued after "Zipper" ride breaks down at Wilmington church carnival

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) - Officials are investigating after at least 20 people, including juveniles, were recused from a ride at a church carnival in Wilmington, Del.

It happened at St. John the Beloved Church on Miltown Road around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Mill Creek Fire Company responded to a report of the amusement ride the "Zipper" malfunctioning with several riders onboard.

Two people were taken to Christiana Hospital after suffering contusions.

State fire marshals are investigating the scene, looking into the cause of the incident.

The ride has been taken out of service and will be fully removed after the investigation is complete.