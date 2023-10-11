13 people including children sickened at Lehigh Valley day care, cause unclear

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency responders transported 13 people from a Lehigh Valley day care center Wednesday morning after they became sick, but the cause was not immediately clear.

The incident happened at the Kids Korner at Park Avenue and Oakwood Lane in Neffs, Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said victims reported feeling ill and were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. No one is in serious condition.

Infants and toddlers were among those who were transported. The symptoms included headaches and dizziness.

The Lehigh Valley Special Operations team was on the scene and testing.

Lehigh Valley Children's Centers, which operates the day care, posted a statement on Facebook.

"An emergency evacuation took place today at our LVCC at Park Avenue location, 3880 Park Avenue, Schnecksville, PA. Thanks to the LVCC Park Avenue staff for their prompt evacuation to ensure the safety of all within the center. More details to follow," the message read.

