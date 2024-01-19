At age 22, NJ's Aston Ragsdale has already been featured on elite runways

NJ-born designer Aston Ragsdale is only 22 and has already been featured on elite runways

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A young South Jersey fashion designer's out-of-the-box creations are being seen on some of the most elite runways.

Aston Ragsdale of Pleasantville, New Jersey, is giving new life to items as simple as a blanket.

From her mom's cardigan to her dad's sweater, both were made of blankets Ragsdale thrifted. She's also made hoodies featuring NBA teams and college basketball teams like Duke University.

"I made this crop-top-style crew neck. I like the elongated sleeves it covers the hand," said Ragsdale, as she showed off one of her own designs.

The 22-year-old is redefining fashion on her own terms.

Aston Ragsdale in a crop top she made. CBS News Philadelphia

"I want them to feel good in their skin. This was custom-made for my body and it looks good on me," Ragsdale said.

At 12 years old, Ragsdale asked for a sewing machine for her birthday.

"I randomly asked for a sewing machine which is really random because I didn't know anything about sewing or making clothes," she said.

Her mother Lisette Owens knows all too well the time her daughter spends perfecting her craft.

"I know she's a star," Owens said.

Ragsdale poses with the first clutch bags she ever designed.

Ragsdale's first product was a clutch bag. It was her unique design that caught the attention of a New York fashion designer and they collaborated on a men's blazer for New York Fashion Week. Her clothing has also graced the runways of Atlantic City and Philadelphia fashion weeks.

"I would describe my [design style] as streetwear but still based in the past. I like the '90s, 2000s, but also bringing it into modern day because everything is coming back," Ragsdale said.

You can check out more of her work on Instagram @By_AstonLanet.