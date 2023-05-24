Asian Food Collective works to build community one meal at a time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Finding comfort in a familiar meal. One South Philadelphia woman is now making it her mission to stock community fridges with meals that reflect the people who need them.

"I did not do a lot of cooking growing up," Asian Food Collective founder Hanna Kim said.

Kim may not be a Michelin star chef, but she has received some pretty high praise recently.

"I remember one of our volunteers was like, 'this tastes just like mom's cooking,'" Kim said. "And I'm like, 'thank you.'"

For Kim, food is the ultimate way to connect with her culture.

"Being able to share that culture and experience with people is so filling," Kim said, "both literally and metaphorically."

So now a couple of times a month you'll find Kim with a small group of volunteer cooks in a cozy kitchen in South Philadelphia.

"I'm trying to dream big," Kim said. "We can fill in the gaps and get some yummy food into people's bellies."

Together, the group makes up the Asian Food Collective devoted to cooking food of their heritage.

They donate those meals to community fridges near 9th and Ellsworth Streets.

"This particular neighborhood is right next to a high Southeast Asian population," Kim said. "It's nice to have food that people recognize."

Kim founded the Asian Food Collective after spotting an often invisible need.

"There were a lot of Asian elders and families who would shop the fridges," Kim said. "I thought let's start bringing culturally relevant foods."

As soon as the meals are done, they come right outside and right into a community fridge for anyone in need.

"And it's free," Sydney Chin, the culinary director of Asian Food Collective, said. "Their eyes light up. A look for relief. And that really means a lot to me."

Since their first cook just last month, the Asian Food Collective has already produced dozens of meals.

The goal now is to expand.

"Get more people power in the kitchen to be able to make meals," Chin said.

Providing comfort through familiar food. Building community one meal at a time.