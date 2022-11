Digital Brief: Nov. 23, 2022 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 23, 2022 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 23, 2022 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A water main break flooded a road in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning. The Philadelphia Water Department is responding to the 9300 block of Ashton Road.

The road is currently closed.

Check back as this story develops.