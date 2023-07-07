Watch CBS News
Asher's Chocolate Co. giving away freebies in Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Asher's Chocolate Co. celebrates World Chocolate Day with giveaways around Philadelphia
Asher's Chocolate Co. celebrates World Chocolate Day with giveaways around Philadelphia 00:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who doesn't love freebies?

Asher's Chocolate Company, a family-owned chocolatier based in Montgomery County, is giving away freebies for World Chocolate Day.

They're driving around in a Philly Phlash bus and handing out swag, Phillies tickets, and of course, chocolate.

You might even win free chocolate for a year.

The first stop is at Independence Mall and the Liberty Bell. We saw mascot Jerry Cordial greeting folks.

chocolate-tour-070723-ak-frame-17065.jpg

Where to get free Asher's chocolate in Philadelphia today

At 9:30 a.m., they will be at Reading Terminal Market.

Then at 10:15 a.m., they will be at City Hall and Dilworth Park.

At 11 a.m., they will be at Love Park.

At 11:30 a.m. they will be at Rittenhouse Square.

The last stop is at 12:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 9:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

