Asher's Chocolate Co. giving away freebies in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who doesn't love freebies?
Asher's Chocolate Company, a family-owned chocolatier based in Montgomery County, is giving away freebies for World Chocolate Day.
They're driving around in a Philly Phlash bus and handing out swag, Phillies tickets, and of course, chocolate.
You might even win free chocolate for a year.
The first stop is at Independence Mall and the Liberty Bell. We saw mascot Jerry Cordial greeting folks.
Where to get free Asher's chocolate in Philadelphia today
At 9:30 a.m., they will be at Reading Terminal Market.
Then at 10:15 a.m., they will be at City Hall and Dilworth Park.
At 11 a.m., they will be at Love Park.
At 11:30 a.m. they will be at Rittenhouse Square.
The last stop is at 12:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.