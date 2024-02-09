New Philadelphia restaurant's grand opening shuts down for safety reasons after fight breaks out: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A grand opening of a restaurant in University City on Friday flooded city streets and ended up being shut down early for safety reasons, police said.

Officials on the scene told CBS News Philadelphia that 500 to 600 people showed up to the grand opening of Asad's Hot Chicken at 16 South 40th Street.

The restaurant posted on their social media accounts Thursday that they planned to give away 10 $200 gift cards as part of the location's grand opening starting at 3 p.m.

Police said they were giving away free chicken when the crowd got out of hand and fighting broke out. The restaurant called police who responded with University of Pennsylvania officers.

The restaurant shut down for safety reasons, they shared in an Instagram video.

"We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Due to the large crowd, the city of Philadelphia and the police department had to stop us today for the safety of our community and staff," the social media video said.

Police said one person was arrested and there were no injuries.

The video also added they will be back open during their regular hours Saturday.