Watch CBS News
Local News

New Philadelphia restaurant's grand opening shuts down for safety reasons after fight breaks out: Police

By Marcella Baietto, Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: February 9, 2024
Digital Brief: February 9, 2024 02:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A grand opening of a restaurant in University City on Friday flooded city streets and ended up being shut down early for safety reasons, police said. 

Officials on the scene told CBS News Philadelphia that 500 to 600 people showed up to the grand opening of Asad's Hot Chicken at 16 South 40th Street. 

The restaurant posted on their social media accounts Thursday that they planned to give away 10 $200 gift cards as part of the location's grand opening starting at 3 p.m.

Police said they were giving away free chicken when the crowd got out of hand and fighting broke out. The restaurant called police who responded with University of Pennsylvania officers.

The restaurant shut down for safety reasons, they shared in an Instagram video. 

"We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Due to the large crowd, the city of Philadelphia and the police department had to stop us today for the safety of our community and staff," the social media video said. 

Police said one person was arrested and there were no injuries. 

The video also added they will be back open during their regular hours Saturday.

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 9:29 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.