How ArtsQuest is bringing access to art, culture to Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) - Whether you are an artist firsthand or enjoy art vicariously through its many forms, the Lehigh Valley offers both hands-on and entertainment opportunities. ArtsQuest is in the heart of Bethlehem in what was once a steel town area, but they are building a new foundation for their community through the way of art.

It's a 501©3 organization with a mission of increasing access to the arts for all musical, artistic, cultural, educational experiences and more, including a broad span of comedy which is where we come in! We were invited to a night of improv, but before the laughs, I sat down with a few people to get the inside scoop on what comedy is all about.

Ryan Hill is the director of communications, but prior to stepping into this role, Hill took the stage as a standup comedian for 10 years. As a comedy teacher now, he taught me the difference between improv comedy, stand-up and sketch. And if you think improv is just a "wing-it" type of performance, think again! There is a structure to this art but still magical for the audience. And the Golden Rule to improv is always say "yes!"

However, the most interesting lesson Hill taught me was that comedy thrives on intimacy. A mini community begins to form and intimate vibes of a venue are a goal.

Speaking of comedy, ArtsQuest is the only venue that offers classes all year round within the Lehigh Valley area. They offer six-week courses, three times a year.

Programming specialist Addyson Young was once an intern and under Hill's teaching, became a comedic actor herself. She says comedy is knowing people are enjoying themselves. The sounds of laughter and the high-spirited energy are telltale signs of a good time. You may even catch her playing that Celtic Fiddle on open-mic nights. A woman of many talents!

Art here is expressed via visual arts, including numerous annual exhibits, public art at our campuses, a two-screen art house cinema, studios for 30 resident artists, classrooms for hot glass, digital and traditional photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture, jewelry making and digital design. There are also visual arts components in many of the annual festivals that ArtsQuest offers in the community.

They are home to Musikfest, the largest non-gated concert, currently celebrating its 40th annual Musikfest.

Comedic actor, Danielle Tampier explains ArtsQuest gives her the opportunity to still be a wife, mom of 3 and full-time employee, as well as taking the stage where her heart belongs. She is able to be "Danielle."

ArtsQuest gives people the opportunity to pursue a passion and a calling in every art form. Whether your passion for art is a hobby or something you wish to make a career of, it is the place to experience all forms of creativity.

For more information, visit the ArtsQuest website.