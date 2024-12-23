Philadelphia artist Shawn Theodore's inspiration for his art is "home"

How Philadelphia native Shawn Theodore is sharing his art with the city where it all began

On this week's Spreading the Love, we head to Old City where a local artist captures stunning close-up shots of everyday Philadelphians whose faces have now been featured all over the world.

"I didn't know being an artist meant being on a world stage or being responsible for your representation of your family, your community your people," artist Shawn Theodore said.

Theodore describes his bold art as "Black."

It's not political or filled with radical messages. His exclusivity lies within Paradigm Gallery Studio where only a handful of pieces are left from his latest exhibit, Race of Angels.

He's known for his vibrant collage work.

Born in Germany but raised in West Oak Lane, this Philly native sells out shows.

Some pieces are showcased on the set of Tyler Perry's Netflix special "Beauty in Black," but nothing makes him smile more than walking through the city and remembering where it all began.

"I started in graffiti and still do graffiti. I love graffiti," Theodore said. "I'm a Philadelphian and graffiti started here."

Here is where Theodore became an artist, from graffiti to painting to photography. His images are found on book covers and murals throughout the city.

While we marvel at Theodore's beautiful creations, he says his inspiration is home.

"When you take the idea of staying in Philly when you are a world-class artist and not moving to LA or NY. You're saying your loyalty lies in things that are real and not the celebrity of it all," Theodore said.

Theodore says some of the best artists have come out of Philadelphia. He says he is sad to see colleges like the University of the Arts close where he use to be a professor. He still mentors quite a few students.