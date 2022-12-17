Arson suspected in Philadelphia fire that burned home
PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators suspect that an early morning house fire in Philadelphia was set intentionally, police said Saturday.
Police and firefighters responded to a home on the 4200 block of Passmore Street in Mayfair before 4 a.m. They found two women outside the house and they were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.
The blaze was extinguished in 20 minutes.
Later, a fire marshal ruled the fire was an arson.
Philadelphia police say a 40-year-old man is a suspect, and believe the fire was set after an argument.
The department's Northeast Detectives division is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.