Arrests made after Philadelphia crossing guard attack in November

Two women arrested in connection with attack on Philadelphia crossing guard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women have been arrested in connection with an assault on a crossing guard in late November in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

The crossing guard was attacked on the job on Cecil B. Moore Avenue while attempting to help a student who said they had been assaulted.

Police said the crossing guard was knocked to the ground and punched and kicked.

Tips from the public helped track down two women, an 18-year-old and a 26-year-old, and a 15-year-old turned herself in, police said.

Police believe one of them may have been involved in the original assault with the student.

Investigators said this case hit home for them.

"I couldn't believe they would do this to someone who is out there trying to protect the children every day of the week and the viciousness of it. They were trying to inflict some injury," Capt. Frank Banford, Commanding Officer of the Central Detective Division, said.

Police say the crossing guard is out of the hospital and recovering.

Parents who live in the area echoed the words from police and stressed their gratitude to the guards. Parents said they hope these quick arrests will deter others.

"Hopefully this sends a message and just hopefully the city gets better. It takes a whole city. It takes a whole village," Darnell Johnson, of Strawberry Mansion, said.