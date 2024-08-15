5 arrested after family gathering scuffle at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were charged after a family gathering turned into a scuffle at a restaurant in South Philadelphia, police announced Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a person screaming and a robbery alarm at Chickie's & Pete's near Packer Avenue in South Philly on Aug. 2. They said they found two groups in a fight that stemmed from a family gathering.

A man later identified as Joseph Baldino, 39, of South Philly was taken into custody after resisting arrest and hitting a sergeant in the face many times while the sergeant was trying to diffuse the incident, authorities said. Baldino was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses for assault on the sergeant after getting treated at Methodist Hospital.

John Ciancaglini, 68, and his wife, Kathy Ciancaglini, 62, both of South Philly, were charged with disorderly conduct, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses for their involvement in the fight, according to the release.

Two brothers, Richard DiBella, 45, and Michael DiBella, 37, both of South Philly, wanted for their involvement in the fight recently turned themselves in.