Attempted armed robbery at Valley Forge Casino Report fails, suspects get away with $120: police

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Two men with guns tried to rob the FanDuel Sportsbook at Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia Tuesday night, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Two men wearing hoodies, white gloves and white ski masks brandished guns and asked for money inside FanDuel just before 11 p.m., police said. That failed and the suspects stole a clear tip box containing about $120, according to the police report.

The men fled in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims, and police said a total of four suspects were involved.