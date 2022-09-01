Watch CBS News
Crime

Potentially armed man barricades himself inside commercial building in Montgomeryville, police say

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials are on the scene of a barricade situation in Montgomeryville on Thursday. The barricade is located at the 100 block of Garden Golf Road, which is just off Route 309 and Route 202. 

The situation started around 11 a.m.

Police believe the man inside is armed. 

There's no word on if there's anyone else inside the building with him. 

September 1, 2022

