Potentially armed man barricades himself inside commercial building in Montgomeryville, police say
MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials are on the scene of a barricade situation in Montgomeryville on Thursday. The barricade is located at the 100 block of Garden Golf Road, which is just off Route 309 and Route 202.
The situation started around 11 a.m.
Police believe the man inside is armed.
There's no word on if there's anyone else inside the building with him.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.