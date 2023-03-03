4 men wanted in armed home invasion in Lower Moreland

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) – Police are looking for four men accused of posing as Amazon delivery workers and holding a woman at gunpoint during a home invasion in Montgomery County. The incident happened on Feb. 9, just before noon, near Huntingdon Pike and Byberry Road in Lower Moreland Township.

Police say a woman was home alone when three men with Amazon boxes knocked on her door. The woman opened the door and the men volunteered to bring the delivery boxes inside. That's when police say one of the men held the woman at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, police say the other two men ransacked the home for 15 minutes before fleeing in a white van. The fourth suspect was in the van during the home invasion.

Lower Moreland Township Police Department

Police released an image of the vehicle as well as a sketch of one of the suspects. The man in the sketch has a significant scar on the right side of his face and missing teeth.

Lower Moreland Township Police Department

The men are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25 years old and range between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 in height. Police say one of the suspects was heavy set and two others were thin.

If you have any information, police are asking you to contact Detective Halota at hhalota@lowermoreland.org or to call (215) 947-3132.