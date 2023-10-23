Former Philadelphia priest Armand Garcia convicted of child sex crimes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The conviction of a former Philadelphia priest and the sentencing of an ex-police officer in separate child sexual assault cases will be announced during a news conference Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

The DA's office said over the weekend Armand Garcia, a former priest, will plead guilty Monday to sexually abusing a teen girl. Last Friday, former Philadelphia police officer Patrick Heron pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

The DA's Special Investigations Unit will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. Monday, which you can stream in the video player above.

Garcia was arrested in 2019 for allegedly abusing the teen while he was at the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Philadelphia's Andorra neighborhood between 2014 and 2017. He also committed unlawful conduct with the same girl in his home in Delaware County, the DA's office said. He first met the girl when she was a 13-year-old altar server at the Immaculate Heart of Mary's Elementary School.

Heron pleaded guilty on Friday after agreeing to a plea deal of between 15 and 40 years behind bars for counts of unlawful contact, sexual abuse of children and forgery.

Heron allegedly sexually assaulted dozens of underage women in the city's Kensington neighborhood while on duty between 2005 and 2017.