Are over-the-counter diet supplements helpful, or harmful?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many people take supplements in the hopes of improving their heart health, but do they actually work?

New research that examined six of the most popular over-the-counter dietary supplements found that they're not effective compared to heart drugs, and may even be harmful.

The study looked at these supplements:

Fish oil

Garlic

Cinnamon

Turmeric

Plant sterols

Red yeast rice

Most patients are better off sticking with their prescribed medications like statins to help lower LDL, also known as "bad" cholesterol, the study concluded. "Bad" cholesterol is a leading cause of heart disease, and high levels of it can causes blockages and lead to heart attack or stroke.

In the study, 199 adults were broken out into groups and assigned either a statin, a placebo (a placeholder medication with no effect) or one of the supplements. Then researchers monitored their cholesterol levels over a 28-day period, and saw no noticeable change in the participants who took the supplements.

"When these supplements are marketed as heart healthy, or cholesterol management, it's misleading to the public," said cardiologist Dr. Luke Laffin, the author of the study.

The supplements' heart health claims aren't evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

"These don't work," Laffin added. "They're not effective in terms of lowering cholesterol."

In a statement, a trade association for the supplement industry said "dietary supplements are not intended to be quick fixes and their effects may not be revealed during the course of a study that only spans four weeks."

Not everyone needs to be on medicine to lower cholesterol, Laffin says.

A healthy diet and exercise can help for some, but he says those who do need extra help should talk to their doctor about options.

He says some supplements can also adversely interact with other medications.

"They're probably not doing anything to help your heart health, and in certain cases they might also be harmful."

This new study said there's also a misconception that statins can be harmful, but that wasn't found in this research.

The study was funded by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which produces statins.