Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.

They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.

As another NFL season kicks off, @AramarkSports is excited to showcase the work of our talented culinary teams in developing new and buzzworthy food programs and creative concepts!



Learn more: https://t.co/D2SxY1pAjo pic.twitter.com/V6SWFGkWcs — Aramark Corporation (@Aramark) September 7, 2022

If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.