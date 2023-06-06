Meet the Philadelphia mom helping young girls through her nonprofit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mom is determined to see the next generation of young girls in our area succeed.

She's doing it by creating a safe space -- helping them thrive.

Know Your Worth's founder, Aqueelah Brown, also takes the girls on trips to other cities -- and other countries throughout the year.

She says exposure is so important in showing the girls "what's possible."

Aqueelah Brown founded the nonprofit Know Your Worth to teach young women the value of self worth. CBS News Philadelphia

Inside a West Philadelphia art gallery, a sisterhood of girls meets twice a week.

"It makes me feel safe," Samiyah Love said. "I feel comfortable here."

A cocoon of support and encouragement -- offering not only a safe haven – but life skills.

"The things we learn in this class -- school doesn't teach you this stuff," Yaasameen Bess said.

The group is called "Know Your Worth."

"So I found myself in the streets a lot, trying to find things to do on my own," Brown said. "It was simply an idea of 'Listen, we got to make a change."

Brown started the nonprofit organization five years ago hoping to inspire young women like her own daughters.

"Girls in the community that went through similar trials like me," Brown said. "I wanted to really, really really show them how to be so much better than when I was growing up."

"We offer programming, community service engagement, cultural enrichment, and youth entrepreneurship," she added.

And most importantly, their sessions impart the significance of valuing themselves.

"To be able to teach girls how to learn self worth, and self esteem, and create coping mechanisms," Zaahirah Bailey said. "Before, I would have low self esteem and low confidence."

"I have very bad social anxiety and I've been learning how to cope with that," Bess said.

Know Your Worth

For rising ninth grader, Love, the lessons come at a critical time.

"I have been picked on a lot, and it does kind of hurt," Love said. "It doesn't really feel the best."

"Some of the assignments and affirmations have helped me a lot with my self esteem and mental health," she added. "I am beautiful, I am my own person."

Self love, giving back, and learning.

"There's so much violence going on in Philadelphia alone - so if this is my way of being able to keep young females safe in Philadelphia, then this is what I'm going to continue to do. It's a passion and I love it," Brown said.