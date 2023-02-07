Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland.

According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.

Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.

It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game.

Patrons are working to clear the area.

Nobody was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers.