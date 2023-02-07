Watch CBS News
Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. 

According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.

Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.

It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. 

Patrons are working to clear the area. 

Nobody was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers. 

First published on February 6, 2023 / 9:10 PM

