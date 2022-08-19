Apple warns users about security risk, urging users to update to latest iOS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Apple is warning users to update their software immediately. The tech giant says it discovered a flaw in its iOS software that could potentially allow hackers to completely take control of your devices.

If you see the update for operating system 15.6.1, do not delay.

"If they can get into the system, they can navigate anything on the phone and anything the phone connects to," Margaret McCoey from La Salle University said about potential hackers.

Apple says a flaw in its system could allow hackers to impersonate you and subsequently run any software in their name.

And it is not just your phone. McCoey says your iPads, Macbooks, and any network your phone gives permission to, could be compromised

"If this is your phone that you use for work it probably has a direct connection," McCoey said.

As serious as this could be, experts say don't freak out, but act quickly.

"Apply your updates. We call that hardening your device. If your updates are not current then there is a possibility there's a backdoor to your machine," McCoey said.

Outside the Apple store on Walnut Street in Center City, Apple users CBS3 spoke to didn't know of the flaw.

"I hadn't heard of it," Megan Rollins said.

"I'm always a little skeptical of that happening," Ryan Hontz, another Apple user, said. "We use the phones almost carelessly with everything and I am concerned about those types of things, but I'm not sure what I can do about it.

"If there's a software update I'm going to go home and get right on that," Jack Ryan, another Apple user said.

Apple isn't saying how the vulnerabilities were discovered, but they're urging you to update your phone now.