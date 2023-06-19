Watch CBS News
2 people rescued from apartment fire in Trenton, New Jersey

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two people are rescued from a house fire in Trenton
Two people are rescued from a house fire in Trenton 00:25

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people were rescued from an apartment fire in Trenton, New Jersey Monday morning.

Crews responded to the 2-alarm fire at a residential building at 78 North Clinton Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

CBS News Philadelphia is told the two people were rescued from the roof.

The fire was placed under control around 5:30 a.m., according to officials. 

We are still working to learn the conditions of the two people.

Investigators will be back at the scene Monday to try and determine the cause of the fire.

