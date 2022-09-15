Anti-gun violence rally to take place at Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday afternoon, there will be an anti-gun violence rally in West Philadelphia at the Mill Creek Rec Center. It's the same the rec center where just last week an employee -- Tiffany Fletcher ---was shot and killed.
She was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between a 14-year-old boy and three other people.
That teenager has since been arrested and is facing murder charges. He is expected to be tried as an adult.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.