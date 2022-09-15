Watch CBS News
Local News

Anti-gun violence rally to take place at Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Anti-gun violence rally to take place in West Philly at Mill Creek Rec Center
Anti-gun violence rally to take place in West Philly at Mill Creek Rec Center 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday afternoon, there will be an anti-gun violence rally in West Philadelphia at the Mill Creek Rec Center. It's the same the rec center where just last week an employee -- Tiffany Fletcher ---was shot and killed.

She was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between a 14-year-old boy and three other people.

That teenager has since been arrested and is facing murder charges. He is expected to be tried as an adult.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 7:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.