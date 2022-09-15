Anti-gun violence rally to take place at Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia

Anti-gun violence rally to take place in West Philly at Mill Creek Rec Center

Anti-gun violence rally to take place in West Philly at Mill Creek Rec Center

Anti-gun violence rally to take place in West Philly at Mill Creek Rec Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday afternoon, there will be an anti-gun violence rally in West Philadelphia at the Mill Creek Rec Center. It's the same the rec center where just last week an employee -- Tiffany Fletcher ---was shot and killed.

She was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between a 14-year-old boy and three other people.

That teenager has since been arrested and is facing murder charges. He is expected to be tried as an adult.