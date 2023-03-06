Watch CBS News
Local News

Anti-violence groups calling on Philly to unite after deadly weekend

By Matt Petrillo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Anti-violence group says Philly needs to come together after deadly weekend
Anti-violence group says Philly needs to come together after deadly weekend 02:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Detectives are searching for a motive after a 14-year-old boy was gunned down while with friends in Philadelphia's Overbrook section. 

The 14-year-old fatally shot was identified as Anthony Pinkney. 

Anti-violence groups are once again calling on the community to be united. 

"We have to come together," Abdul-Kareem As-Salafi said.  

As-Salafi, of the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network,  or PAAN, handed out flyers in Kingsessing on Monday, where more than two dozen shell case markings are still visible following Saturday night's deadly shooting. 

"It's crazy! And unfortunately, it's been the norm," As-Salafi said. 

CBS News Philadelphia found seven children have been killed this year so far – the same number killed during this time last year and the year before that. 

petrillo-5p-pkg-14-yo-shot-030623-frame-1610.jpg

But all three years are well above pre-pandemic levels, accoridng to police data.  

"When we talking about children, they should be on their way to school, learning about the most fundamental things in life," As-Salafi said. 

As-Salafi added the city needs to come together in order to change. 

"There's a number of organizations trying to stomp out the gun violence, but it's like everybody's doing it in different branches," As-Salafi said. 

As-Salafi said too many young people are carrying and shooting guns. 

"There's no way in the world we should have kids out here with military style weapons," As-Salafi said. 

"My organization can't do it alone, the police officers can't do it alone," he added. "The parents have to get involved." 

Officials say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.

Matt Petrillo
matt-petrillo-web-headshot-620x349-2018.jpg

Matt Petrillo came home to join the CBS3 Eyewitness News team as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 5:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.