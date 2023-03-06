Anti-violence groups calling on Philly to unite after deadly weekend

Anti-violence group says Philly needs to come together after deadly weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Detectives are searching for a motive after a 14-year-old boy was gunned down while with friends in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

The 14-year-old fatally shot was identified as Anthony Pinkney.

Anti-violence groups are once again calling on the community to be united.

"We have to come together," Abdul-Kareem As-Salafi said.

As-Salafi, of the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network, or PAAN, handed out flyers in Kingsessing on Monday, where more than two dozen shell case markings are still visible following Saturday night's deadly shooting.

"It's crazy! And unfortunately, it's been the norm," As-Salafi said.

CBS News Philadelphia found seven children have been killed this year so far – the same number killed during this time last year and the year before that.

But all three years are well above pre-pandemic levels, accoridng to police data.

"When we talking about children, they should be on their way to school, learning about the most fundamental things in life," As-Salafi said.

As-Salafi added the city needs to come together in order to change.

"There's a number of organizations trying to stomp out the gun violence, but it's like everybody's doing it in different branches," As-Salafi said.

As-Salafi said too many young people are carrying and shooting guns.

"There's no way in the world we should have kids out here with military style weapons," As-Salafi said.

"My organization can't do it alone, the police officers can't do it alone," he added. "The parents have to get involved."

Officials say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.