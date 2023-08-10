Doctors stress importance of annual eye exams for kids

Why kids need back-to-school eye exams Parents should plan back-to-school eye exams for kids, experts say 01:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eye exams for kids should be on the top of to-do lists for parents, as they prepare to send their students to go back to school in a couple of weeks. However, it's an important check-up that many miss.

Undiagnosed vision trouble can cause all sorts of trouble for kids in school and doctors say the screenings that happen in many schools might not be enough.

Three-year-old Zoe is starting preschool this year, and her mom, Anna, knows how important it is for her daughter to see clearly.

"I don't want her to have headaches. I don't want her to have confusion. I don't want her to feel left behind," Anna said. "I just want her to be as comfortable as possible."

While Zoe recently started wearing glasses, the American Optometric Association said one out of four children in the U.S. has a vision disorder that needs to be diagnosed and treated. That's why doctors say a comprehensive eye exam once a year is important.

"Just like they're growing, their eyes are growing with them," said Dr. Viola Kanevsky, with the American Optometric Association.

Most states require schools to conduct some type of vision screening for students, but eye doctors say it's no substitute for a full exam.

In fact, the AOA said school screenings miss up to 75% of kids with vision problems, which can lead to issues in a child's development, school performance and self-esteem.

"We're looking at the retina, and the optic nerve and the lens of the eye," Dr. Kanevsky said.

Doctors say kids' eyes should be checked in infancy, and then annually, starting at age three to five.

"Seven is pretty much the end of a very critical period in the child's visual development," Dr. Kanevsky said.

However, if caught early, some vision problems can be slowed or even cured.

"We brought her in in April and her vision is already improving," Anna said about Zoe.

A back-to-school test can even be fun for kids, as well as give them a sharper, clearer future.

Doctors say nearsightedness has increased dramatically as kids use more screens and electronic devices, making vision checks even more important.