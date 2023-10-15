Annual AIDS Walk Philly raises $200K in 37th year for local fight against HIV
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 1,000 people gathered Sunday morning to raise money for the fight against HIV/AIDS in Philadelphia.
The 37th Annual AIDS Walk Philly kicked off at the Art Museum steps at around 8:30 a.m. The fundraiser has helped raise more than $18 million for the fight against HIV/AIDS. This year alone they raised more than $200,000.
The money goes to an emergency fund for the more than 27,000 people living with HIV/AIDS in the greater Philadelphia area.
Robb Reichard, executive director of AIDS Fund said with the money raised, they're able to provide life-saving services for those fighting the deadly disease.
"So we're there to help people when a financial crisis could turn into a health crisis," Reichard said. "We help them with back-rent or utilities, or a medical issue that might not be covered by insurance -- a walker, a cane a hearing aid, critical for people to live a long and healthy life with the treatments
The route normally starts at the Art Museum and then moves onto MLK Jr. Drive, but there was a change of plans this year. MLK Jr. Drive is temporarily closed, so the 5k headed in the opposite direction towards the Girard Bridge via Kelly Drive.
